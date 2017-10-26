Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Grabs 10 boards in Wednesday's loss
Plumlee provided eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds, and three steals in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 110-93 loss to the Hornets.
Plumlee had been averaging just 13.3 minutes per night entering Wednesday's matchup, and he produced his best performance of the young season, albeit in a blowout loss. Generally speaking, Plumlee is left with the scraps of Nikola Jokic, as the two centers don't share the floor frequently at all.
More News
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Double-doubles in Wednesday's start•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Posts double-double in exhibition•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Re-ups with Denver on three-year pact•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Ends regular season on high note•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Starting in frontcourt Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Provides double-double Tuesday•
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season