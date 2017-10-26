Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Grabs 10 boards in Wednesday's loss

Plumlee provided eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds, and three steals in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 110-93 loss to the Hornets.

Plumlee had been averaging just 13.3 minutes per night entering Wednesday's matchup, and he produced his best performance of the young season, albeit in a blowout loss. Generally speaking, Plumlee is left with the scraps of Nikola Jokic, as the two centers don't share the floor frequently at all.