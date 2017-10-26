Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Grabs 10 boards in Wednesday's loss

Plumlee provided eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds, and three steals in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 110-93 loss to the Hornets.

Plumlee had been averaging just 13.3 minutes per night entering Wednesday's matchup, and he produced his best performance of the young season, albeit in a blowout loss. Generally speaking, Plumlee is left with the scraps of Nikola Jokic, as the two centers don't share the floor frequently at all.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories