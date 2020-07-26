Plumlee registered 18 points (5-9 FG, 8-11 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 119-104 scrimmage loss against the Pelicans.

Plumlee got the start at center and produced a strong stat line -- it was another example of what he can do when given enough minutes and chances to produce offensively. That said, Plumlee is likely to move back to the bench once the regular season resumes next week with Nikola Jokic set to resume his regular role as Denver's starting center down the stretch.