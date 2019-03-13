Plumlee finished with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, and two blocks in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 133-107 victory over the Timberwolves.

Plumlee scored just seven points Tuesday but salvaged his line with a team-high eight assists to go with three rebounds and two blocks. Plumlee continues to contribute in various categories which does give him interesting streaming potential. He could potentially fit into a number of team-builds making him viable across many formats.