Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Has double-double in victory
Plumlee compiled 10 points (5-7 FG), 12 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 95-92 victory over Detroit.
Plumlee keeps finding ways to stay relevant across most competitive formats, ending Tuesday's victory with a double-double in just 23 minutes. His ability to contribute in multiple categories makes him an interesting streaming option. He can typically help out with rebounds, assists, and blocks, but not necessarily in that order.
