Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Has double-double Tuesday
Plumlee tallied 10 points (5-7 FG), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 117-85 victory over the Lakers.
Plumlee put up his second double-double from his last three games, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds. He saw some additional playing time with the game well and truly under control and flashed his fantasy upside on both ends of the floor. Plumlee demonstrated his ability to put up consistent standard league value during his time in Portland but is yet to come to close to those numbers during his time in Denver.
