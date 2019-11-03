Plumlee totaled three points, three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 15 minutes during Saturday's 91-87 victory over Orlando.

Plumlee continues to have a minimal role off the Nuggets' bench, playing just 15 minutes during Saturday's victory. He has the ability to put up numbers across the board when afforded additional playing time. With that being said, the Nuggets are very deep in the frontcourt and he would need an injury to be able to carve out meaningful minutes.