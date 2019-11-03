Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Has just three-points Saturday
Plumlee totaled three points, three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 15 minutes during Saturday's 91-87 victory over Orlando.
Plumlee continues to have a minimal role off the Nuggets' bench, playing just 15 minutes during Saturday's victory. He has the ability to put up numbers across the board when afforded additional playing time. With that being said, the Nuggets are very deep in the frontcourt and he would need an injury to be able to carve out meaningful minutes.
More News
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Plays 15 minutes vs. Dallas•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Solid contributions Monday•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Provides nice energy off the bench•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Quiet in Tuesday's Game 5 win•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Double-doubles in spot start•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Draws start•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.