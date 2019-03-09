Plumlee had eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 122-105 loss to Golden State.

Plumlee provided nice energy off the bench Friday, and along with the rest of the second unit, was able to keep the Nuggets somewhat competitive. Despite continuing to come off the bench, Plumlee tends to be able to find a way to put up at least some value on a nightly basis. He can contribute in numerous categories which does give him limited appeal in competitive formats, depending, of course, on your needs.