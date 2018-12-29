Plumlee scored just three points to go with 13 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 102-99 victory over San Antonio.

Plumlee pulled down a season-high 13 rebounds Friday as the Nuggets bounced back to defeat the Spurs but three points. Plumlee has had a nice run in the starting unit being able to put up some nice contributions across the board, albeit on low volume. Paul Millsap is drawing closer to a return which will likely send Plumlee back to a bench role which would render him a non-factor in standard formats.