Plumlee compiled 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-4 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 18 minutes Sunday in the Nuggets' 115-107 loss to the Pacers.

Plumlee has only noticed a mild uptick in playing time while Paul Millsap (knee) has been sidelined for the past six contests, but Millsap's hiatus as well as multi-game absences from Gary Harris (groin) and Jamal Murray (ankle) has allowed the reserve center to see increased use on offense. The 29-year-old has supplied exactly four assists in five of those six games while hitting double figures in scoring four times, including each of the last three.