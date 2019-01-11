Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Leads bench scoring effort
Plumlee generated 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and a block over 20 minutes Thursday against the Clippers.
Plumlee managed to post a double-double off the bench despite logging just 20 minutes in a 121-100 victory, pushing Denver's home record to 17-3. Given his 7.2 ppg average on the season, Thursday's performance appeared to be an outlier for the 28-year-old, and he figures to regress in the Nuggets' upcoming matchup with Phoenix on Saturday.
