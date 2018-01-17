Plumlee (abdominal) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Plumlee continues to deal with a minor abdominal issue, but it's yet to cost him any time, though he did move to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks. He played 14 minutes in that contest, his lowest total since late-November, and at this point it's unclear if he'll move back into the starting five. Regardless, expect a more concrete update on Plumlee's status as Wednesday's tip-off nears.