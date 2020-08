Plumlee pitched in six points (3-4 FG) and six rebounds in 13 minutes during Friday's 124-87 Game 3 loss to the Jazz.

Plumlee didn't see a lot of playing time in the blowout defeat, as Nuggets coach Michael Malone opted to play some of the team's younger big men such as Bol Bol. Plumlee has yet to earn more than 13 minutes in any of the first three playoff games, and as a result he likely has limited appeal for fantasy purposes.