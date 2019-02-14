Plumlee compiled eight points (4-5 FG), seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 120-118 victory over Sacramento.

Plumlee moved back to the bench Wednesday, with Paul Millsap resuming his spot in the opening five. Plumlee had been flirting with backend standard league value over the past few games but the return of Millsap is likely to end that run. He can put up solid enough numbers in just 20 minutes but should be considered in deeper formats only for now.