Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Modest production in return to bench
Plumlee compiled eight points (4-5 FG), seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 120-118 victory over Sacramento.
Plumlee moved back to the bench Wednesday, with Paul Millsap resuming his spot in the opening five. Plumlee had been flirting with backend standard league value over the past few games but the return of Millsap is likely to end that run. He can put up solid enough numbers in just 20 minutes but should be considered in deeper formats only for now.
More News
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: To come off bench Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Solid effort in Monday's victory•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Posts impressive scoring output•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Notches rare double-double•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Picks up spot start•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Another strong effort Saturday•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...