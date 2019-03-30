Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Modest stat line off bench
Plumlee totaled 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes in the Nuggets' win over the Thunder on Friday.
Plumlee did his usual damage off the bench, putting up a modest scoring total and tacking on some useful counting stats. Plumlee is useful in deeper leagues and as a cheap daily play in the right matchup, having averaged 5.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 blocks over his last 10 games.
