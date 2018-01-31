Play

An MRI confirmed Plumlee is merely dealing with a calf strain, though he doesn't have a timetable for his return, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

This is great news for the Nuggets, as it was originally believed Plumlee was dealing with something a bit more serious. That said, the Nuggets aren't providing any sort of timetable, so he could still miss a handful of games. While Plumlee hasn't officially been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Thunder, it seems highly unlikely he's able to give it a go. In Plumlee's absence Tuesday, it was Darrell Arthur (19 minutes) who picked up the start, with Trey Lyles (25 minutes) picking up the majority of the power forward workload off the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories