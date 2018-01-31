Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: MRI reveals calf strain
An MRI confirmed Plumlee is merely dealing with a calf strain, though he doesn't have a timetable for his return, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
This is great news for the Nuggets, as it was originally believed Plumlee was dealing with something a bit more serious. That said, the Nuggets aren't providing any sort of timetable, so he could still miss a handful of games. While Plumlee hasn't officially been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Thunder, it seems highly unlikely he's able to give it a go. In Plumlee's absence Tuesday, it was Darrell Arthur (19 minutes) who picked up the start, with Trey Lyles (25 minutes) picking up the majority of the power forward workload off the bench.
