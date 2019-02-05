Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Notches rare double-double
Plumlee tallied 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-8 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 33 minutes Monday against Detroit.
Plumlee put together a strong final line, but he did commit six turnovers which hurt his overall fantasy score. Monday marked his first double-double since Jan. 10 and his sixth of the 2018-19 season. Plumlee is off to a slow start from a scoring standpoint to February (7.0 ppg), but he's managed to add value by averaging 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 blocks over that brief three-game stretch. He drew the start Monday with Paul Millsap (ankle) ruled out, although Plumlee's playing time will take a hit when Millsap rejoins the starting lineup.
