Plumlee's right foot injury is expected to keep him sidelined for around 2-to-4 weeks, league sources tell Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Plumlee becomes the latest Nuggets rotation player to fall victim to an injury, joining a list that also includes Gary Harris (groin), Jamal Murray (ankle) and Paul Millsap (knee). After the foot issue forced Plumlee out early in Monday's 107-100 win over the Timberwolves, Michael Porter -- who played a career-high 30 minutes and tallied 20 points, 14 rebounds and four assists -- saw the biggest spike in opportunity. Along with Porter, expect Juancho Hernangomez and Jerami Grant to see slight upticks in their playing time while the Nuggets' backup center is out of commission.