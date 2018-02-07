Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Out through All-Star break
Plumlee (calf) remains without a timetable for return, but is not expected back prior to the All-Star break, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Plumlee was given a tentative expectation of 2-to-4 weeks for his recovery on Feb. 1, so this latest update doesn't come as much of a surprise. With Plumlee now ruled out through the All-Star break, his next shot to take the court would be a Feb. 23 matchup with the Spurs. That gives him a little over two weeks to make a full recovery, though the Nuggets aren't ruling out the potential for him to miss even more time. In Plumlee's absence, Wilson Chandler has seen more run at power forward, while Trey Lyles and Darrell Arthur have seen an elevated role off the bench as well.
More News
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Could miss 2-to-4 weeks•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Won't play Thursday vs. OKC•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: MRI reveals calf strain•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Won't travel to San Antonio•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Unable to put weight on leg•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Suffers calf strain•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...