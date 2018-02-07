Plumlee (calf) remains without a timetable for return, but is not expected back prior to the All-Star break, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Plumlee was given a tentative expectation of 2-to-4 weeks for his recovery on Feb. 1, so this latest update doesn't come as much of a surprise. With Plumlee now ruled out through the All-Star break, his next shot to take the court would be a Feb. 23 matchup with the Spurs. That gives him a little over two weeks to make a full recovery, though the Nuggets aren't ruling out the potential for him to miss even more time. In Plumlee's absence, Wilson Chandler has seen more run at power forward, while Trey Lyles and Darrell Arthur have seen an elevated role off the bench as well.