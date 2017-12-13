Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Picks up first double-double of season

Plumlee contributed 10 points (5-7 FG), 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during a 103-84 win over the Pistons on Tuesday.

Plumlee picked up his first double-double of the season as he received another start with Nikola Jokic (ankle) sidelined. The 13 rebounds also marked a season high for him. As soon as Jokic returns, Plumlee's value will likely take a significant hit.