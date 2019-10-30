Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Plays 15 minutes vs. Dallas
Plumlee posted seven points (2-3 FG, 3-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 15 minutes during Tuesday's 109-106 loss to the Mavericks.
Plumlee has seen his role reduced by 4.8 minutes per game compared to last season, but he's still posting solid all-around numbers. The Nuggets have plenty of frontcourt depth with Jerami Grant and Paul Millsap also in the fold, not to mention Nikola Jokic, so it could take more than one injury to create a bigger role in the offense for Plumlee. He's only fantasy relevant in deep leagues for the time being.
