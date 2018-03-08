Plumlee had 12 points (6-6 FG, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 113-108 loss to the Cavaliers.

Plumlee continues to see minutes in the teens, limiting his value in many formats. While he is able to put up some numbers in those limited minutes, his lack of defensive stats keeps his overall output in check. He is fine to own in deeper leagues but is best left alone in all standard formats.