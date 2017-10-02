Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Posts double-double in exhibition
Plumlee recorded 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes off the bench in Saturday's exhibition game against the Warriors.
It was a strong performance for Plumlee, who just re-signed with the Nuggets as a restricted free agent a couple weeks ago. With breakout star Nikola Jokic locked in as the team's starting center, Plumlee is expected to play a limited role off the bench. However, given the big man's rebounding ability and occasional strong passing display, he'll serve as one of the better backup frontcourt players in the league and will be fully capable of taking on a starter's dose of minutes anytime Jokic is unable to play.
