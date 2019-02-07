Plumlee accumulated 24 points (10-12 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, a steal and three blocks in 28 minutes Wednesday against the Nets.

Plumlee drew another start with Paul Millsap (ankle) on the shelf, and he didn't disappoint, draining 83.3 percent of his field goals in a 135-130 loss on the road. Despite his recent success, the Nuggets have gone lost each of their previous two contests, both on the road. Look for Plumlee to nab another start if Millsap isn't ready to go Friday in Philadelphia.