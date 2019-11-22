Plumlee produced four points (1-4 FG, 2-2 FT), three assists and a rebound in Wednesday's 105-95 victory against the Rockets.

The 29-year-old's single bucket came from a tough shot in the paint after posting up against center Clint Capela. Besides that, the 6-foot-11 center delivered a bland performance, grabbing only one board against a Houston side that missed nearly 58 percent of their shots. Averaging a career-low 16.6 minutes per game, Plumlee is posting just 6.2 points and 5.5 rebounds through 13 contests.