Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Probable for Tuesday
Plumlee is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks due to a lateral trunk strain.
It's unclear exactly when Plumlee suffered the core injury, but it doesn't appear as though it will cause him to miss any time. Expect Plumlee to be active Tuesday and play his typical workload of around 20 minutes against the Mavericks.
