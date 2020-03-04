Plumlee registered 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 116-100 loss against the Warriors.

Plumlee had his best outing since returning to action last month, but he hasn't been much of a fantasy asset this season aside from the field-goal percentage, even if he has an occasional big scoring night or a solid night on the glass. He's a streaming option at best, as his upside is handicapped by his lack of playing time and the presence of Nikola Jokic on the roster.