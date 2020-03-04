Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Produces in limited role
Plumlee registered 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 116-100 loss against the Warriors.
Plumlee had his best outing since returning to action last month, but he hasn't been much of a fantasy asset this season aside from the field-goal percentage, even if he has an occasional big scoring night or a solid night on the glass. He's a streaming option at best, as his upside is handicapped by his lack of playing time and the presence of Nikola Jokic on the roster.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...