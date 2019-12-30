Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Puts up 15 points again
Plumlee finished with 15 points (3-4 FG, 9-10 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 120-115 win over the Kings.
After starting alongside Nikola Jokic in Saturday's win over the Nuggets in place of the injured Paul Millsap (quadriceps), Plumlee shifted to the second unit while Jerami Grant filled in for Millsap in the second half of the back-to-back set. The demotion resulted in no meaningful change in playing time or production for Plumlee, who went for 15 points in 20 minutes against the Grizzlies a day earlier. Denver is listing Millsap as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, so Plumlee's window of opportunity looks like it could soon come to a close.
More News
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Scores 15 points in spot start•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Starting next to Jokic•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Complete line in win•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Double-double in blowout•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Back-to-back strong outings•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Scores season-high 14 points•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...