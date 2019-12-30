Plumlee finished with 15 points (3-4 FG, 9-10 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 120-115 win over the Kings.

After starting alongside Nikola Jokic in Saturday's win over the Nuggets in place of the injured Paul Millsap (quadriceps), Plumlee shifted to the second unit while Jerami Grant filled in for Millsap in the second half of the back-to-back set. The demotion resulted in no meaningful change in playing time or production for Plumlee, who went for 15 points in 20 minutes against the Grizzlies a day earlier. Denver is listing Millsap as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, so Plumlee's window of opportunity looks like it could soon come to a close.