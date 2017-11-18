Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Questionable Sunday vs. Lakers
Plumlee (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Plumlee has been nursing a strained core since Friday, but still played during that day's game against the Pelicans, posting six points, six rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes of action. More word on his availability should emerge following Sunday's morning shootaround.
