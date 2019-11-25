Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Questionable Sunday
Plumlee is considered questionable for Sunday night's game against the Suns due to a headache.
This is a new addition to the injury report, but it looks like Plumlee could end up being a game-time call. If he's ultimately head out, roughly 15 to 20 minutes worth of playing time would be freed up in the Nuggets' frontcourt.
More News
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Will be available•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Posts quiet performance•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Sees extended playing time•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Has just three points Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Plays 15 minutes vs. Dallas•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Solid contributions Monday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...