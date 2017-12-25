Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Questionable to play Tuesday

Plumlee is considered questionable to play Tuesday against the Jazz due to a dislocated finger, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Plumlee apparently dislocated a finger on his left hand twice during Saturday's game against Golden State and is still battling some residual soreness and swelling. Look for a more definitive update after shootaround Tuesday morning.

