Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Questionable to play vs. Jazz
Plumlee is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz due to a strained core muscle, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.
This is the first we've heard of the injury, but Plumlee may have picked it up during Friday's win over the Grizzlies, in which he played only 12 minutes, his lowest total in nearly two weeks. Look for a more concrete update on Plumlee's status after Tuesday's shootaround.
More News
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Sees extra run in loss•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Upgraded to probable Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Questionable Sunday vs. Lakers•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Expecting to play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Questionable with core strain•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Grabs 10 boards in Wednesday's loss•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...