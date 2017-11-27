Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Questionable to play vs. Jazz

Plumlee is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz due to a strained core muscle, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

This is the first we've heard of the injury, but Plumlee may have picked it up during Friday's win over the Grizzlies, in which he played only 12 minutes, his lowest total in nearly two weeks. Look for a more concrete update on Plumlee's status after Tuesday's shootaround.