Plumlee is questionable to return to Monday's game against Minnesota due to a right ankle injury, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

Plumlee appeared to limp over to the Nuggets' bench during the early going of the second quarter versus the Timberwolves on Monday, and early indication has revealed a right ankle injury for the center. Plumlee is officially questionable to return.

