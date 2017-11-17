Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Questionable with core strain
Plumlee is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a core strain.
Plumlee played just six minutes during the team's most recent game against the Trail Blazers, so it seems likely he suffered the injury then. More word on his availability should be available prior to tipoff. If he misses the game, Kenneth Faried is a strong candidate to see extra run.
More News
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Grabs 10 boards in Wednesday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Double-doubles in Wednesday's start•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Posts double-double in exhibition•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Re-ups with Denver on three-year pact•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Ends regular season on high note•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Starting in frontcourt Tuesday•
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...