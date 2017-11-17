Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Questionable with core strain

Plumlee is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a core strain.

Plumlee played just six minutes during the team's most recent game against the Trail Blazers, so it seems likely he suffered the injury then. More word on his availability should be available prior to tipoff. If he misses the game, Kenneth Faried is a strong candidate to see extra run.

