Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Quiet in Tuesday's Game 5 win
Plumlee pitched in one point (0-4 FG, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, and one block in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 108-90 Game 5 win over the Spurs.
Plumlee has earned less than 20 minutes in four of five games here in the playoffs, and this was easily his worst outing yet. Moreover, his per-game averages have unsurprisingly dipped across the board as coach Michael Malone has been limiting the amount of time Plumlee and Nikola Jokic share the court.
More News
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Double-doubles in spot start•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Draws start•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Almost double-doubles in loss•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Modest stat line off bench•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Has double-double in victory•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Another solid outing in win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...