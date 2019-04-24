Plumlee pitched in one point (0-4 FG, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, and one block in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 108-90 Game 5 win over the Spurs.

Plumlee has earned less than 20 minutes in four of five games here in the playoffs, and this was easily his worst outing yet. Moreover, his per-game averages have unsurprisingly dipped across the board as coach Michael Malone has been limiting the amount of time Plumlee and Nikola Jokic share the court.