Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Re-ups with Denver on three-year pact

Plumlee re-signed with the Nuggets on Monday on a three-year, $41 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Since Plumlee was a restricted free agent, the Nuggets had the ability to match any offer sheet the big man would have received from another team, but with few teams having the existing cap space to submit a competitive contract to Plumlee, he was content to stick around in Denver. Though he saw his numbers drop across the board while playing second fiddle to Nikola Jokic after coming over via trade from the Trail Blazers last February, Plumlee's combination of size (6-foot-11, 255 pounds), athleticism and passing skills make him a viable rotational big man for just about any team. Plumlee isn't likely to see his role grow much in his first full season in Denver with Paul Millsap and Jokic entrenched as the clear frontcourt starters, but Plumlee and Kenneth Faried should form a high-energy tandem on the second unit. Look for Plumlee to receive around 15-to-25 minutes per game while coming off the bench, which will likely relegate his utility to deeper fantasy formats.