Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Returns from 12-game absence
Plumlee (foot) posted four points (2-2 FG), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 14 minutes off the bench Friday in the Nuggets' 113-101 loss to the Thunder.
The 29-year-old immediately stepped back into his normal role as Nikola Jokic's top backup in his first outing back from a 12-game absence due to a sprained right foot. He may draw closer to 20 minutes on nights when matchups are unfavorable for Jokic or the star center is dealing with foul trouble, but Plumlee remains merely a deep-league option at this time.
