Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Scores 12 points in 30 minutes
Plumlee contributed 12 points (8-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 30 minutes Saturday in Denver's win over Los Angeles.
Plumlee filled the void left by injured star Nikola Jokic (ankle) on Saturday and will continue doing so as the Nuggets move forward without Jokic for the foreseeable future. The Nuggets like to run their offense through the high post. With both Jokic and forward Paul Millsap (wrist) out, Plumlee collected six assists, putting his skills on full display. He is a useful fantasy asset for as long as the opportunity for playing time lasts. Plumlee topped 20 minutes of play for only the fifth time this season and should continue to run with the starters until Jokic returns.
