Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Scores 15 points in spot start
Plumlee totaled 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Saturday's 119-110 victory over Memphis.
Plumlee was a surprise starter for the Nuggets, filling in for Paul Millsap (quad) who was ruled out prior to tipoff. This was likely a move to counter the interior size of the Grizzlies and shouldn't be viewed as a long term thing. Plumlee has the ability to put up 12-team numbers when he in on the floor. Unfortunately, he is typically limited to 20 minutes, as was the case in this one. If Millsap misses more time, Plumlee could be worth a look in deeper formats.
