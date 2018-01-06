Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Scores nine points in Friday's win

Plumlee provided nine points (4-4 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 17 minutes during Friday's 99-91 win over the Jazz.

Plumlee drew the start next to Nikola Jokic despite the fact that the Jazz, who typically pair two traditional big men, opted to use Thabo Sefolosha at power forward. Trey Lyles pumped in a career-high 26 points in 28 minutes, which resulted in Plumlee seeing minimal time. However, he certainly made the most of his minutes, making all four of his field-goal attempts while forcing Sefolosha onto the much bigger Jokic. Given that Lyles and Wilson Chandler are earning their fair share of time alongside Jokic, Plumlee isn't that reliable of an option outside of deeper leagues. With that being said, he has good chemistry with Jokic, and this was the first tilt since Dec. 8 that Plumlee saw less than 20 minutes.