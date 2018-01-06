Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Scores nine points in Friday's win
Plumlee provided nine points (4-4 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 17 minutes during Friday's 99-91 win over the Jazz.
Plumlee drew the start next to Nikola Jokic despite the fact that the Jazz, who typically pair two traditional big men, opted to use Thabo Sefolosha at power forward. Trey Lyles pumped in a career-high 26 points in 28 minutes, which resulted in Plumlee seeing minimal time. However, he certainly made the most of his minutes, making all four of his field-goal attempts while forcing Sefolosha onto the much bigger Jokic. Given that Lyles and Wilson Chandler are earning their fair share of time alongside Jokic, Plumlee isn't that reliable of an option outside of deeper leagues. With that being said, he has good chemistry with Jokic, and this was the first tilt since Dec. 8 that Plumlee saw less than 20 minutes.
More News
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Will play Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Questionable to play Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Picks up first double-double of season•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Starting at center Friday•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Scores 12 points in 30 minutes•
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...