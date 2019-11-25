Plumlee had 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 16 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 116-104 win against the Suns.

Plumlee was surprisingly effective and delivered his best scoring effort of the current season, but things should be put into context here. With Nikola Jokic handling most of the workload at center, Plumlee's value shouldn't be very high going forward due to a lack of both production and playing time. He averages 6.5 points on 16.3 minutes per game this season.