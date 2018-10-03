Plumlee had 23 points (11-11 FG, 1-4 FT), and two rebounds in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 preseason victory over the Lakers.

Plumlee hit all 11 of his field-goal attempts Tuesday, en-route to a game-high 23 points. Scoring aside, he collected just two rebounds to go with zero other stats. This scoring outburst should likely be seen as more of an outlier and despite having the ability to put up standard league value, he will simply not see enough court time to bring that potential into reality.