Plumlee had 10 points (5-9 FG), seven boards, three assists and two steals in 23 minutes of a 109-89 win against the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

Plumlee saw a season-high 23 minutes as Denver took a commanding lead into the fourth quarter. Plumlee has been a solid option off the bench for the Nuggets this season, but has yet to establish his role as anything more than a solid option when the starters need a breather. Denver plays Philadelphia on Friday.