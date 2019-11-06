Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Sees extended playing time
Plumlee had 10 points (5-9 FG), seven boards, three assists and two steals in 23 minutes of a 109-89 win against the Miami Heat on Tuesday.
Plumlee saw a season-high 23 minutes as Denver took a commanding lead into the fourth quarter. Plumlee has been a solid option off the bench for the Nuggets this season, but has yet to establish his role as anything more than a solid option when the starters need a breather. Denver plays Philadelphia on Friday.
