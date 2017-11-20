Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Sees extra run in loss

Plumlee (abdomen) supplied 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-10 FT), four rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal across 30 minutes in Sunday's 127-109 loss to the Lakers.

Plumlee came into the day listed as questionable and ended up playing a season high in minutes. The reserve center was thrust into extended action due to Nikola Jokic's second-quarter ejection, and although he endured a rough night from the charity stripe, he provided some outstanding supplementary production due to a season-best four blocks. Plumlee should be back to his usual second-unit role for Monday's game against the Kings.