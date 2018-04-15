Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Sees minutes decline
Plumlee recorded 7.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 74 games with Denver during the 2017-18 season.
Plumlee's minutes-per-game average was down considerably from last season as figured because the Nuggets roster included the names of Paul Milsap and Nikola Jokic. In addition, the former Duke standout's decreasing minutes were a reason why his points, rebounds, assists and steals totals all declined from the last three seasons. Plumlee will be making around $13 million next season in which would be the second year of his three-year, $41 million contract with the Nuggets.
