Plumlee produced 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and a steal across 25 minutes in Friday's 132-95 win over the Suns.

With Nikola Jokic (suspension) a late scratch, Plumlee stepped in and performed admirably in a blowout game against Phoenix. Plumlee has been a valuable contributor from off the bench this season, He had the opportunity to start several games in place of Paul Millsap and also performed well in that role. Plumlee provided valuable frontcourt depth as they endeavor to make another run for a playoff berth.