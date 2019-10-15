Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Solid contributions Monday
Plumlee had 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds, and two blocks in 20 minutes during Monday's 107-102 preseason victory over Phoenix.
Plumlee contributed in multiple categories Monday, with his passing game on full display. Plumlee often gets overlooked when it comes to passing big-men, due in large part to the fact he is playing behind arguably the best passing big in the NBA. Plumlee can put up handy numbers in limited minutes but would need an injury to Nikola Jokic to have any real fantasy value.
