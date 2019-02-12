Plumlee ended with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in 31 minutes during Monday's 103-87 victory over the Heat.

Plumlee remained in the starting lineup despite the return of Paul Millsap (ankle). Plumlee has been putting up standard league numbers in Millsap's absence and is a chance to remain in the starting lineup, at least in the short-term. He is worth holding onto as long as Millsap is working his way back, especially given the Nuggets will be extra cautious in his return.