Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Solid effort in Monday's victory
Plumlee ended with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in 31 minutes during Monday's 103-87 victory over the Heat.
Plumlee remained in the starting lineup despite the return of Paul Millsap (ankle). Plumlee has been putting up standard league numbers in Millsap's absence and is a chance to remain in the starting lineup, at least in the short-term. He is worth holding onto as long as Millsap is working his way back, especially given the Nuggets will be extra cautious in his return.
