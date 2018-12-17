Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Solid production in another start
Plumlee turned in 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes in the Nuggets' 95-86 win over the Raptors on Sunday.
Plumlee drew another start at power forward and bounced back from a somewhat underwhelming outing versus the Thunder on Friday. The six-year veteran has now scored in double digits in two of his last three games, complementing that production with rebound tallies of seven and 10, respectively. Plumlee figures to remain in the starting five while Paul Millsap (toe) is sidelined, as coach Mike Malone seems to prefer bringing Trey Lyles off the bench behind Plumlee.
More News
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Starting again Friday•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Double-doubles in starting role•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Will start Monday•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Has double-double Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Sees extra minutes in blowout win•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Appears set for drop in production•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...