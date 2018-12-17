Plumlee turned in 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes in the Nuggets' 95-86 win over the Raptors on Sunday.

Plumlee drew another start at power forward and bounced back from a somewhat underwhelming outing versus the Thunder on Friday. The six-year veteran has now scored in double digits in two of his last three games, complementing that production with rebound tallies of seven and 10, respectively. Plumlee figures to remain in the starting five while Paul Millsap (toe) is sidelined, as coach Mike Malone seems to prefer bringing Trey Lyles off the bench behind Plumlee.