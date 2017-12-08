Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Starting at center Friday
Plumlee will draw the start at center over Kenneth Faried for Friday's game against the Magic, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Coach Michael Malone continues to tinker with his team's starting five while Nikola Jokic (ankle) and Paul Millsap (wrist) remain sidelined. In the three games both players have missed, Plumlee has averaged 7.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 24.3 minutes per contest.
