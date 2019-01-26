Plumlee will start at center in Friday's game against the Suns, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

As expected, Plumlee will replace Nikola Jokic (suspension) in the first unit. He has averaged 8.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 11 starts this season. Jokic is only serving a one-game suspension, so Plumlee will presumably return to his reserve role Saturday against the 76ers.